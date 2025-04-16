Amidst Accusations: Defendants Challenge Allegations in 2020 Delhi Riots Case
Meeran Haider, charged in the February 2020 riots under the anti-terror law, denies involvement in any meetings or WhatsApp groups discussing purported violence plans. During his court appearance, Haider's lawyer argued his innocence, challenging allegations and highlighting his client's participation was merely protest-related without evidence of conspiracy or rioting.
Meeran Haider, accused in the 2020 Delhi riots, defended himself in the Delhi High Court, declaring no involvement in meetings or group chats planning violence.
Haider, depicted as a 'youth leader' and Jamia Millia Islamia student, protests that his role remained strictly as a non-violent protester against the citizenship law, countering claims of any rioting plot.
While police allege deliberate violence orchestration, claiming 751 riot-related FIRs, Haider's counsel labeled these as speculative accusations with no concrete evidence presented against him.
