Amidst Accusations: Defendants Challenge Allegations in 2020 Delhi Riots Case

Meeran Haider, accused in the 2020 Delhi riots, defended himself in the Delhi High Court, declaring no involvement in meetings or group chats planning violence.

Haider, depicted as a 'youth leader' and Jamia Millia Islamia student, protests that his role remained strictly as a non-violent protester against the citizenship law, countering claims of any rioting plot.

While police allege deliberate violence orchestration, claiming 751 riot-related FIRs, Haider's counsel labeled these as speculative accusations with no concrete evidence presented against him.

