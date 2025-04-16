Left Menu

Amidst Accusations: Defendants Challenge Allegations in 2020 Delhi Riots Case

Meeran Haider, charged in the February 2020 riots under the anti-terror law, denies involvement in any meetings or WhatsApp groups discussing purported violence plans. During his court appearance, Haider's lawyer argued his innocence, challenging allegations and highlighting his client's participation was merely protest-related without evidence of conspiracy or rioting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 19:29 IST
Amidst Accusations: Defendants Challenge Allegations in 2020 Delhi Riots Case
  • Country:
  • India

Meeran Haider, accused in the 2020 Delhi riots, defended himself in the Delhi High Court, declaring no involvement in meetings or group chats planning violence.

Haider, depicted as a 'youth leader' and Jamia Millia Islamia student, protests that his role remained strictly as a non-violent protester against the citizenship law, countering claims of any rioting plot.

While police allege deliberate violence orchestration, claiming 751 riot-related FIRs, Haider's counsel labeled these as speculative accusations with no concrete evidence presented against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025