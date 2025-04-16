Bangladeshi National Arrested in Kolkata for Money Laundering and Document Forgery

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested a Bangladeshi national in Kolkata for allegedly creating illegal Indian passports and Aadhaar cards under the anti-money laundering law. The individual, identified as Ajad Mallik, was taken into custody after extensive searches in West Bengal.

The case is linked to an FIR filed under the Foreigners Act against Mallik. A special PMLA court has now placed him in ED custody for 13 days. The investigation led to the seizure of incriminating documents and Rs 13.45 lakh in cash.

The ED's probe revealed that the accused maintained multiple bank accounts in fraudulent business ventures, generating proceeds of crime through identity documents for Bangladeshi nationals. Investigations also unveiled his involvement in hawala transactions and unauthorized currency exchanges.

