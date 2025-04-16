Iran Upset Over Venue Shift in US Nuclear Talks
Iranian foreign ministry's spokesperson expressed concerns about the shift of the Iran-US nuclear talks venue from Oman to Italy, likening it to 'moving the goalposts.' The relocation, they suggest, could potentially compromise the commencement of the discussions.
The Iranian foreign ministry's latest remarks have raised eyebrows as the spokesperson labeled the change of the Iran-US nuclear talks venue akin to shifting 'goalposts.'
The comment was made amid reports from Iran's state media, pointing out that the talks' location has been moved from Oman to Italy.
The spokesperson's warning suggests that this relocation could put the initiation of the talks at risk, potentially affecting the delicate diplomatic process.
