Iran Upset Over Venue Shift in US Nuclear Talks

The Iranian foreign ministry's latest remarks have raised eyebrows as the spokesperson labeled the change of the Iran-US nuclear talks venue akin to shifting 'goalposts.'

The comment was made amid reports from Iran's state media, pointing out that the talks' location has been moved from Oman to Italy.

The spokesperson's warning suggests that this relocation could put the initiation of the talks at risk, potentially affecting the delicate diplomatic process.

