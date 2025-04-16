Diplomatic Tensions: Iraq Reacts to Lebanese President's Remarks

Iraq's foreign ministry has summoned the Lebanese envoy after Lebanese President Joseph Aoun made controversial remarks about Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF). The statement was reported by Iraq's state news agency, underscoring the sensitive nature of the regional military dynamics.

During an interview with Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, published on Wednesday, President Aoun remarked that Lebanon would not adopt a similar approach to Iraq's in managing armed factions within their national defense strategy. The PMF, composed of multiple groups, some of which receive support from Iran, plays a pivotal role in Iraq's defense infrastructure.

Aoun's comments have prompted a diplomatic reaction from Iraq, highlighting the complex interplay of military and political strategies in the region. As such, the move points to both nations navigating a challenging path in balancing security needs with regional alliances.

