Diplomatic Dialogues: Key International Talks in Paris and Washington
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to meet French officials in Paris to discuss Ukraine, Middle East issues, and Iran nuclear talks. Concurrently, French Defence Minister will visit Washington for meetings with U.S. officials, aiming to address various geopolitical concerns.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will meet with French officials in Paris on Thursday to discuss critical international matters, including the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the complex situation in the Middle East, and the renewed Iran nuclear negotiations, as disclosed by a diplomatic source.
The Trump administration has revived talks with Iran concerning its nuclear program, highlighted by recent discussions in Oman. Further sessions are anticipated in Rome, while efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict have commenced. Reports indicate U.S. representatives will be present in Paris for additional meetings this week.
French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu will concurrently travel to Washington to engage in defense talks with counterparts including U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Joe Kellogg, Ukraine envoy, and Tulsi Gabbard, Director of National Intelligence. These meetings underscore ongoing international cooperation on security issues.
