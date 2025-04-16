Left Menu

Supreme Court Demands Telangana's Accountability for Deforestation Indecision

The Supreme Court criticized Telangana's rushed deforestation near the University of Hyderabad and demanded a plan for restoration. The court stressed the need to preserve the environment and wildlife, directing immediate protective measures. The state's attempt to develop the land has drawn significant controversy and legal scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 20:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has issued a strong rebuke to the Telangana government for its hasty deforestation actions near the University of Hyderabad. It demanded a specific plan for restoring the 100 acres of deforested land, highlighting the urgency of environmental restoration to prevent severe action against the state's chief secretary.

In response to Telangana's controversial deforestation efforts, the court, led by Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih, emphasized the importance of not felling any more trees in the Kancha Gachibowli forest area. The justices were alarmed by reports and footage showing displaced wildlife, stressing the necessity for immediate protective measures to address the ecological damage.

The apex court's concern stems from the state government's attempt to develop the land, a move that has seen significant pushback from environmentalists and the local student community. With Article 142 in mind, the court indicated its willingness to 'go out of the way' to ensure environmental justice, marking a critical stance on sustainable development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

