Tragic Crime: Justice for Vulnerable Dalit Girl

An 11-year-old deaf-and-mute Dalit girl was allegedly raped in a village in Uttar Pradesh. She was found unconscious and is now stable in a hospital. Police have registered an FIR and are investigating the crime with three dedicated teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rampur | Updated: 16-04-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 20:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An 11-year-old deaf-and-mute girl from the Dalit community has allegedly been raped in a village within the Uttar Pradesh district, confirmed local police on Wednesday.

The victim, reported missing since Tuesday evening, was discovered naked and bleeding in a field the following morning. Her family members were notified immediately.

Police have launched an investigation, forming three teams to tackle the case. The girl is currently receiving medical care in a hospital with a stable condition, as reported by Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Jaipal Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

