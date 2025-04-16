Tragic Crime: Justice for Vulnerable Dalit Girl

An 11-year-old deaf-and-mute girl from the Dalit community has allegedly been raped in a village within the Uttar Pradesh district, confirmed local police on Wednesday.

The victim, reported missing since Tuesday evening, was discovered naked and bleeding in a field the following morning. Her family members were notified immediately.

Police have launched an investigation, forming three teams to tackle the case. The girl is currently receiving medical care in a hospital with a stable condition, as reported by Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Jaipal Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)