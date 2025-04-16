Left Menu

President's Assent Sought for Contentious Karnataka Reservation Bill

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has reserved a controversial Bill granting four percent reservation to Muslims in government contracts for Presidential assent. Gehlot highlighted constitutional concerns and past Supreme Court rulings against religion-based reservations. The Bill has been met with opposition, including disruptive protests from BJP legislators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-04-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 21:41 IST
President's Assent Sought for Contentious Karnataka Reservation Bill
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka has taken center stage in a heated debate as Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot reserves a contentious Bill for the President's assent, aiming to grant four percent reservation for Muslims in government contracts. The move has sparked controversy among lawmakers and citizens alike.

The Governor argues that the Constitution forbids reservation based on religion, referencing Articles 14, 15, and 16, which uphold equality and non-discrimination. Additionally, Supreme Court rulings stress that affirmative action should target social and educational backwardness, not religious identity.

The Bill faced fierce protest from the BJP during its passage, resulting in 18 suspensions. The party decries it as unconstitutional and accuses the ruling Congress of appeasement politics, rallying public sentiment through the 'Janaakrosha Yatre'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025