President's Assent Sought for Contentious Karnataka Reservation Bill

Karnataka has taken center stage in a heated debate as Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot reserves a contentious Bill for the President's assent, aiming to grant four percent reservation for Muslims in government contracts. The move has sparked controversy among lawmakers and citizens alike.

The Governor argues that the Constitution forbids reservation based on religion, referencing Articles 14, 15, and 16, which uphold equality and non-discrimination. Additionally, Supreme Court rulings stress that affirmative action should target social and educational backwardness, not religious identity.

The Bill faced fierce protest from the BJP during its passage, resulting in 18 suspensions. The party decries it as unconstitutional and accuses the ruling Congress of appeasement politics, rallying public sentiment through the 'Janaakrosha Yatre'.

