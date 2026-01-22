Left Menu

Governor and Government Clash: A Constitutional Confrontation in Karnataka

In Karnataka, Governor Gehlot sparked controversy by not delivering the government-prepared speech at the joint session, leading to a sharp response from CM Siddaramaiah. This incident mirrors similar confrontations in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, spotlighting tensions between state governments and governors in non-BJP southern states.

Updated: 22-01-2026 19:06 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 19:06 IST
A constitutional standoff unfolded in Karnataka's Assembly as Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot deviated from tradition, opting not to read the state-prepared address at a joint legislative session. This prompted Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to accuse Gehlot of acting as a 'puppet' for the central government, escalating state-central tensions in Karnataka.

The incident led to rowdy scenes, with state legislators attempting to gherao the Governor and shouting slogans, while BJP members retorted with chants of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai.' Siddaramaiah criticized the Governor for neglecting constitutional duties and hinted at possible legal action, reflecting on similar developments in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

This dispute raises questions about the roles and responsibilities of Governors in non-BJP states and has stirred political discourse over constitutional obligations. The Governor's deviation, which included omissions concerning federal initiatives like MGNREGA, has been interpreted as a challenge to the state government, fueling ongoing state-central frictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

