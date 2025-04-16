Empowering Meghalaya: Savitri Thakur Reviews Flagship Schemes in East Khasi Hills

Smt. Savitri Thakur, Hon’ble Minister of State for the Ministry of Women and Child Development, Government of India, continued her multi-day official tour of Meghalaya with a comprehensive visit to East Khasi Hills District on April 16, 2025. Her itinerary focused on reviewing the implementation of key government welfare schemes, engaging directly with grassroots stakeholders, and assessing institutional support mechanisms for women and children in the region.

Championing Women’s Empowerment at Shakti Sadan, Mawroh

The Minister began her day with a visit to the One Stop Centre, Shakti Sadan in Mawroh—a critical shelter home aimed at providing integrated support to women affected by violence. The facility currently houses 18 residents aged between 18 and 50 years, all of whom are undergoing skill-based vocational training in areas such as tailoring, handicrafts, and basic computer literacy.

During her interaction with the residents, Smt. Thakur listened to their personal stories of resilience and applauded their efforts to reclaim independence through skill development. She emphasized the role of such centers in promoting psychosocial rehabilitation and economic self-reliance for women in distress. The Minister urged officials to enhance outreach and awareness to ensure more women in vulnerable conditions are able to access these facilities.

Focus on Child Protection and Holistic Care

Following her visit to Shakti Sadan, the Minister proceeded to the Child Care Institution (CCI) in Mawkasiang, where she was warmly received by the staff and children. The institution provides a safe environment for children in need of care and protection, including orphans and those rescued from adverse circumstances.

Smt. Thakur interacted with caregivers, teachers, and the children, stressing the importance of trauma-informed care and consistent emotional support. She highlighted the need to strengthen educational support and extracurricular opportunities, which are essential for building the confidence and potential of these children. The Minister called for increased collaboration with NGOs and mental health professionals to provide comprehensive child welfare services.

Strengthening Nutrition and Early Childhood Services in Mawsmai

The Minister's third stop was the Anganwadi Centre in Mawsmai, where she reviewed the functioning of services provided under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme. These include supplemental nutrition, preschool education, health check-ups, immunization, and nutrition and health education for mothers and children.

She observed a live demonstration of a nutrition session and interacted with Anganwadi Workers and Helpers, recognizing their tireless commitment to early childhood care and community health. She urged local leaders to continue mobilizing community participation in these programs, stating, “Anganwadi Centres are the foundation of our nation’s health and education system. Their reach must expand, especially in rural and tribal belts.”

Assessing Maternal and Child Healthcare in Sohra

In Sohra, the Minister inspected the Community Health Centre (CHC) to evaluate maternal and child health services, access to antenatal care, immunization drives, and the availability of essential medicines. She inquired about referral mechanisms, emergency transport facilities, and health worker training.

Smt. Thakur emphasized the synergy between health and nutrition schemes such as POSHAN Abhiyaan and the Janani Suraksha Yojana. She reaffirmed the Government of India’s focus on improving maternal healthcare delivery systems, particularly in geographically challenging terrains like Meghalaya.

Reviewing Rural Livelihood Schemes and Housing Projects

Later in the day, the Minister conducted field inspections of rural development projects under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) and Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G). At the project sites, she interacted with beneficiaries, including women workers and rural artisans, to understand how the schemes have impacted household incomes and local infrastructure.

She noted the visible progress made in creating employment opportunities and constructing durable rural housing. Commending the effective implementation, she remarked, “The convergence of livelihood and housing initiatives is transforming rural communities by giving dignity to labor and improving living standards.”

Acknowledging Local Commitment and Collaborative Governance

Concluding her visit, Smt. Thakur expressed deep appreciation for the efforts of the District Administration, local elected representatives, civil society organizations, and community members in advancing the goals of women and child development. She highlighted the importance of inter-departmental coordination in ensuring the seamless delivery of schemes and services.

“The Government of India remains steadfast in its commitment to empowering the most vulnerable sections of society,” she stated. “The example set by East Khasi Hills shows that meaningful change is possible when we work together across levels of governance.”

The Minister’s visit serves as a testament to the central government’s push for inclusive development and grassroots-level monitoring, ensuring that flagship programs reach the last mile with impact and empathy.