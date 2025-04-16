Tragic Incident in Hamirpur: Crime Shakes Village
A young woman in Hamirpur was allegedly gang-raped by five individuals, according to police reports. The incident occurred when she went to a field at night. Authorities have registered an FIR, detained one suspect, and the victim is currently in stable condition at the hospital.
In a disturbing event reported from Hamirpur's city police station area, a 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a group of five individuals, police said.
The incident took place on Tuesday night when the victim had gone to a field for personal reasons, according to the complaint lodged.
The local authorities have promptly registered an FIR and detained one suspect. As per the latest updates, the woman has been hospitalized and her condition is stable, as confirmed by the police.
