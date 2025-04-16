Left Menu

Judicial Showdown: Trump's Deportation Battle Intensifies

A federal judge, James E. Boasberg, challenges the Trump administration over its deportation moves, finding probable cause for criminal contempt. This clash highlights tensions between the judiciary and executive branches, with Judge Boasberg threatening hearings and potential prosecution over the issue, as political and legal pressures mount.

Updated: 16-04-2025 22:17 IST
  United States

A federal judge, James E. Boasberg, has found probable cause to hold the Trump administration in criminal contempt concerning its deportation actions. The administration allegedly violated court orders against flying deportees to El Salvador, prompting Judge Boasberg to warn of hearings and possible prosecution.

This development underscores the growing tension between judicial and executive branches over presidential powers. The Trump administration, citing the Alien Enemies Act, began deportations based on perceived security threats, which Judge Boasberg, appointed by President Obama, previously ruled were in defiance of legal orders.

The situation escalates further as El Salvador confirmed the arrival of deportees despite the court's directive to return the planes mid-flight. While both parties stand their ground, the outcome may set significant legal precedents and impact future executive actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

