Reviving Economic Ties: Syrian Diplomacy in Focus

The Syrian government and World Bank representatives met in Damascus to discuss strategies for Syria's economic revival. Syrian officials aim to attend the IMF and World Bank annual spring meetings in Washington, marking a significant diplomatic move after two decades of absence.

In a bid to rejuvenate its economy, members of the Syrian government engaged in talks with the World Bank delegation in Damascus, as confirmed by Syria's foreign ministry on Wednesday.

Indicating a potential shift in international engagement, sources revealed to Reuters that Syrian delegates are preparing for their first attendance in over 20 years at the International Monetary Fund and World Bank's annual spring meetings held in Washington, D.C. later this month.

This diplomatic outreach underscores Syria's interest in harnessing global economic tools for rebuilding efforts amidst ongoing challenges.

