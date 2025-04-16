Left Menu

Finance Commission Chief Highlights Southern States' Ageing Concerns

Finance Commission Chairman Arvind Panagariya highlighted the challenges of falling fertility rates in southern states, which impact dependency ratios and populations. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu presented these issues to the Commission, suggesting changes in tax devolution criteria to support regional demographics and economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vijayawada | Updated: 16-04-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 23:07 IST
Finance Commission Chief Highlights Southern States' Ageing Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Southern states face an impending demographic challenge as fertility rates drop below replacement levels, leading to ageing populations and increased dependency ratios. This issue was spotlighted by Sixteenth Finance Commission Chairman Arvind Panagariya during a press briefing.

The Commission is currently on a four-day tour in Andhra Pradesh to discuss fiscal strategies with the TDP-led government. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu emphasized the need for revised funding metrics that account for dwindling population growth, urging a rethink of the demographic performance weight.

As the state of Andhra Pradesh calls for increased fiscal devolution and a recalibration of tax criteria, the Commission, under Panagariya, assures consideration of these suggestions amidst ongoing consultations with central ministries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025