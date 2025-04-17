Forest Rights Clash: Tribal Groups Demand Overhaul of Controversial Orders in Himachal Pradesh

Several tribal and forest rights organizations in Himachal Pradesh have formally protested against a directive from the state's Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, which they argue misinterprets the Forest Rights Act (FRA) and potentially undermines the recognition of genuine forest dwellers.

The contested letter issued to local authorities across the state allegedly oversteps legal boundaries by suggesting unnecessary restrictions, and the groups demand its immediate withdrawal.

Critics assert that such interventions could set concerning precedents, threatening the livelihood rights recognized by the FRA and disregarding established judicial guidance.

(With inputs from agencies.)