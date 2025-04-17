Left Menu

Forest Rights Clash: Tribal Groups Demand Overhaul of Controversial Orders in Himachal Pradesh

Tribal and forest rights organizations in Himachal Pradesh challenge a state-issued letter they argue misinterprets the Forest Rights Act (FRA), jeopardizing rightful recognition of tribal claims. The letter, criticized for overreaching its authority, calls for stringent regulations, which groups claim undermine FRA provisions and threaten traditional livelihood rights.

Updated: 17-04-2025 09:02 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 09:02 IST
Forest Rights Clash: Tribal Groups Demand Overhaul of Controversial Orders in Himachal Pradesh
Several tribal and forest rights organizations in Himachal Pradesh have formally protested against a directive from the state's Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, which they argue misinterprets the Forest Rights Act (FRA) and potentially undermines the recognition of genuine forest dwellers.

The contested letter issued to local authorities across the state allegedly oversteps legal boundaries by suggesting unnecessary restrictions, and the groups demand its immediate withdrawal.

Critics assert that such interventions could set concerning precedents, threatening the livelihood rights recognized by the FRA and disregarding established judicial guidance.

