NZ Parliamentary Delegation Strengthens Pacific Bonds with Multi-Nation Visit

In a week-long diplomatic mission underscoring New Zealand's enduring commitment to the Pacific, a high-level cross-party delegation of Members of Parliament has completed a significant regional tour, visiting Tonga, Hawaii, Fiji, and Vanuatu. The initiative, which spanned key geographic areas of Polynesia, Melanesia, and Micronesia, aimed to strengthen strategic ties, deepen cooperation, and reaffirm New Zealand’s shared values with its Pacific neighbours.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Winston Peters, who led the delegation, said the visit was a vital step in reinforcing New Zealand’s partnerships across the Pacific at a time of global volatility and regional challenges.

“Our New Zealand Parliamentarians, representing five political parties from both government and opposition, have spent the past week connecting directly with our Pacific family,” Mr Peters said. “We live in challenging and uncertain times, and it is more important than ever that the Pacific works together towards a more secure, more prosperous and more resilient region.”

The delegation focused on listening to Pacific leaders and communities, exchanging ideas, and identifying opportunities for increased collaboration across key sectors such as education, science, energy, justice, and infrastructure.

Focus on Education, Science, and Innovation

Dr Shane Reti, Minister for Pacific Peoples, Science & Innovation, and Universities, emphasized the importance of education and research in fostering regional growth and stability.

“Higher education drives prosperity, but even more critically, it builds understanding and tolerance in turbulent times,” Dr Reti said. “We are committed to ensuring New Zealand’s science, innovation, and university sectors actively contribute to Pacific development. This isn’t just about aid – it’s about building mutual benefit and empowering regional talent.”

In meetings with university leaders and researchers in Fiji and Vanuatu, the delegation discussed potential scholarships, collaborative research programs, and the development of sustainable technology tailored to Pacific needs.

Addressing Climate Change and Energy Resilience

Climate Change and Energy Minister Simon Watts highlighted that New Zealand’s Pacific neighbours remain among the most vulnerable to the adverse impacts of climate change. Rising sea levels, extreme weather events, and environmental degradation pose existential risks to many island nations.

“We are committed to working closely with our Pacific partners to enhance energy security, reduce emissions, and build climate resilience,” said Mr Watts. “That means investing in renewable energy solutions, supporting disaster preparedness, and sharing expertise across borders.”

In Vanuatu and Tonga, the delegation visited solar energy projects and climate adaptation initiatives supported by New Zealand funding, reaffirming the country’s commitment to long-term environmental sustainability in the region.

Rebuilding Trust Through Justice and Parliamentary Diplomacy

Courts Minister Nicole McKee stressed the importance of people-to-people connections and institutional dialogue in building enduring relationships.

“Forging new relationships and re-connecting with established partners has been productive for both the New Zealand delegation and our Pacific brethren,” Mrs McKee said. “We discussed legal cooperation, judicial training, and efforts to uphold the rule of law, which is essential for democracy and development.”

The delegation also included key parliamentary figures such as:

Carmel Sepuloni , Deputy Leader of the Opposition;

Tim van de Molen , Chair of the Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Committee;

Teanau Tuiono and Jenny Salesa , Co-Chairs of the New Zealand–Pacific Interparliamentary Friendship Group;

Andy Foster, Chair of the Transport and Infrastructure Committee.

Together, they engaged with a diverse range of stakeholders, including Pacific parliamentarians, civil society leaders, traditional elders, and youth groups. Discussions covered regional security, trade, transport connectivity, and parliamentary cooperation.

A Message of Unity and Shared Future

Mr Peters concluded the tour with a message of unity: “This visit has helped us to gain a fresh understanding of regional priorities and how New Zealand can do more to support Pacific resilience. It’s a reminder that our destinies are interconnected – in culture, geography, and spirit.”

The delegation returns to New Zealand today, 17 April, carrying with them a renewed sense of purpose and a strengthened commitment to Pacific solidarity.