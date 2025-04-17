Transatlantic Diplomacy: Key Talks in Paris and Washington

This week sees a flurry of diplomatic activity as U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio visits Paris for crucial dialogues with his French counterpart, Jean-Noel Barrot. The agenda is packed, tackling pressing issues such as the ongoing Ukraine conflict, Middle East tensions, and the progression of Iran's nuclear negotiations.

The visit aligns with renewed efforts by the U.S. administration to engage Iran in negotiations about its nuclear program, beginning with talks in Oman and upcoming sessions in Rome. Concurrently, French media confirmed the presence of U.S. officials in Paris, underscoring the transatlantic focus on these global issues.

In a parallel development, French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu is set to meet U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in Washington. Discussions there are expected to touch upon bilateral defense collaboration and strategic positioning on Ukraine, involving key figures like Trump's Ukraine envoy, Keith Kellogg, and Tulsi Gabbard, U.S. Director of National Intelligence.

