Tourist Safety Concerns Arise After Agra Fort Molestation Incident

A disturbing incident at the iconic Agra Fort has raised concerns over tourist safety after a man from Haryana was accused of molesting a visiting Lithuanian woman. The suspect, Mizan from Mewat, allegedly engaged in inappropriate behavior during the tourist's visit.

According to police officials, a complaint was promptly filed at the Tourism police station following the alleged incident. Syed Arib Ahmed, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Taj Security), confirmed that a case was registered under Section 75(2) concerning sexual harassment, part of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

CCTV footage and subsequent investigations led to Mizan's arrest, and he was presented before the court on Thursday. Legal proceedings are continuing, as authorities emphasize the importance of ensuring security for visitors at popular tourist sites.

