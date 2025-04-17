UN Experts Urge Bhutan to Free 32 Political Prisoners Jailed for Decades

A group of United Nations human rights experts has issued an urgent appeal to the Government of Bhutan, calling for the immediate release of 32 political prisoners who have been held in Bhutanese prisons for decades. The detainees were convicted under vague terrorism and national security charges following peaceful protests in the 1990s and 2010s against the state’s discriminatory treatment of the country’s Nepali-speaking minority, known as the Lhotshampa.

The experts—including Special Rapporteurs and members of the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention—expressed deep concern over the prolonged and reportedly arbitrary detention of these individuals, many of whom are now elderly and suffering under harsh prison conditions.

Harsh Sentences for Peaceful Dissent

The detainees, all ethnic Nepali Bhutanese, were sentenced to prison terms ranging from 34 years to life. These convictions stemmed from their alleged involvement in peaceful protests demanding equal rights, fair treatment, and political participation for the Lhotshampa community.

“No one should be punished at all, let alone with such excessive penalties, for exercising their basic human rights,” the experts said. “Freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, and participation in political life are protected under international law.”

In 2024, the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention formally concluded that the imprisonment of at least three of these individuals was arbitrary and violated international legal standards. However, despite repeated communications to Bhutanese authorities, the detainees remain incarcerated.

Reports of Torture and Legal Injustice

The UN experts voiced alarm at reports indicating that several of the prisoners were subjected to torture, both as a method of extracting forced confessions and as a form of punishment. “Torture is absolutely prohibited under international law under all circumstances,” they said, citing the Convention Against Torture to which Bhutan is a party.

In addition to concerns over torture, the experts highlighted severe deficiencies in the legal processes that led to the convictions. Many of the accused reportedly did not have access to legal counsel, were unclear about the charges against them, and were unable to effectively contest the accusations in court.

“This lack of due process rights raises grave concerns about the fairness of their trials and the legality of their ongoing detention,” the experts warned.

Inhumane Conditions in Detention

According to multiple reports, the conditions in which the 32 prisoners are being held are “dire.” Detainees reportedly lack access to sufficient food, clean water, warm clothing, proper bedding, and heating, particularly in Bhutan’s colder regions. Medical care is scarce or non-existent, and most detainees are prevented from communicating with their families.

“These conditions amount to cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment,” said the experts, emphasizing that the right to humane treatment in detention is guaranteed by international law.

A Plea for Royal Clemency

In a direct appeal to Bhutan’s head of state, the experts urged King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck to use his constitutional authority to pardon the prisoners. “The King of Bhutan has previously demonstrated compassion by granting amnesty to political prisoners, including those serving life sentences. We urge him to act again in the spirit of justice and reconciliation,” the statement read.

Calls for Legal Reform and National Reconciliation

The UN experts also criticized Bhutan’s Penal Code and National Security Act, which they say contain overly broad definitions of terrorism and national security offences that can be misused to target dissent.

They urged the Bhutanese government to bring its national laws into alignment with international standards and to ensure that only conduct genuinely constituting terrorism—such as acts intended to cause death or serious bodily harm to civilians—falls under such statutes.

Beyond the legal reforms, the experts emphasized the need for Bhutan to confront its historical injustices against the Lhotshampa community. In the early 1990s, more than 100,000 ethnic Nepalis were forcibly expelled or fled Bhutan amid a campaign of violence and repression. Many of them have spent decades in refugee camps in Nepal or resettled in third countries, including the United States.

“While Bhutan has made progress in areas of development and governance, the legacy of ethnic discrimination remains unaddressed,” the experts stated. “We call on Bhutan to begin a meaningful process of truth-telling, accountability, and reparation for the human rights violations committed against the Lhotshampa.”

An International Watch on Bhutan’s Human Rights Record

The experts confirmed that they have officially communicated their concerns to the Bhutanese authorities but have not yet received a satisfactory response. The international community, including the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), will continue to monitor Bhutan’s human rights situation closely.

“As a member of the international community and a country that prides itself on Gross National Happiness, Bhutan must also ensure that justice, dignity, and equality are extended to all its citizens, including the Lhotshampa,” they concluded.

The experts issuing the statement are independent human rights specialists appointed by the UN Human Rights Council. Their mandates include investigating arbitrary detention, torture, minority rights, and freedom of expression, among others. They operate in their individual capacities and do not speak for the United Nations as a whole.