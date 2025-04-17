Political Conspiracy Allegations Surround RJD MLA Ritlal Yadav’s Court Surrender

In a significant development, RJD MLA Ritlal Yadav, along with three of his associates, was remanded to a 14-day judicial custody on Thursday by a court in Bihar's Patna district. The move comes as part of ongoing investigations into an extortion case, which has garnered considerable attention.

Upon surrendering at the Danapur court the same day, Yadav vehemently claimed to be a victim of a political conspiracy, stating concerns over ongoing threats to his life. He expressed his intention to seek bail if he survives the alleged threats, hinting at machinations by certain officials against him.

According to law enforcement sources, including statements from the Patna-West Superintendent of Police, the investigation follows accusations by a local builder who reported receiving extortion and life-threatening calls. Police raids earlier in April uncovered significant evidence, including cash, cheques, and property documents, linked to the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)