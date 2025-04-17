Left Menu

Dhankhar Criticizes Supreme Court's Directive to President

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed concerns about a Supreme Court ruling directing the President to decide on bills within three months. He criticized the decision as judicial overreach, indicating discomfort with judges acting beyond their scope. Dhankhar addressed Rajya Sabha interns, emphasizing the elevated constitutional role of the President.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 14:34 IST
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar voiced strong concerns regarding the recent Supreme Court ruling that mandates the President to make decisions on bills within a set timeline of three months.

Dhankhar termed the ruling as an unprecedented move, suggesting that it indicates judicial overreach where judges are perceived to be performing legislative and executive functions outside their jurisdiction.

In a speech to Rajya Sabha interns, Dhankhar emphasized the significant constitutional role of the President, urging sensitivity to the separation of powers within the democratic framework of India.

