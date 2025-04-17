Dhankhar Criticizes Supreme Court's Directive to President

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar voiced strong concerns regarding the recent Supreme Court ruling that mandates the President to make decisions on bills within a set timeline of three months.

Dhankhar termed the ruling as an unprecedented move, suggesting that it indicates judicial overreach where judges are perceived to be performing legislative and executive functions outside their jurisdiction.

In a speech to Rajya Sabha interns, Dhankhar emphasized the significant constitutional role of the President, urging sensitivity to the separation of powers within the democratic framework of India.

