Left Menu

Tragic Death of Young Domestic Worker Raises Age Discrepancy Concerns

A 14-year-old girl working as a domestic help in Delhi was found hanging in her employer's bathroom. Conflicting reports about her age arise, with her parents stating she was 17 and employers claiming 19-20. Police continue to investigate the circumstances of her death and age verification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 14:35 IST
Tragic Death of Young Domestic Worker Raises Age Discrepancy Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A young domestic worker was discovered dead in her employer's bathroom in South Delhi's Vasant Kunj, police reported Thursday.

The victim's age remains unclear, with parents asserting she was 17, employers suggesting 19-20, but preliminary checks indicating she was 14.

Authorities are investigating the case and verifying her age amid ongoing inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025