Tragic Death of Young Domestic Worker Raises Age Discrepancy Concerns
A 14-year-old girl working as a domestic help in Delhi was found hanging in her employer's bathroom. Conflicting reports about her age arise, with her parents stating she was 17 and employers claiming 19-20. Police continue to investigate the circumstances of her death and age verification.
A young domestic worker was discovered dead in her employer's bathroom in South Delhi's Vasant Kunj, police reported Thursday.
The victim's age remains unclear, with parents asserting she was 17, employers suggesting 19-20, but preliminary checks indicating she was 14.
Authorities are investigating the case and verifying her age amid ongoing inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.
