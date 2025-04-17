Left Menu

BJP Intensifies Corruption Battle Against Gandhi Family

The BJP ramped up its corruption allegations against the Gandhi family, asserting the recovery of funds under PM Modi's government. The Enforcement Directorate charged Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. Robert Vadra also faced questioning in a separate land deal case.

Updated: 17-04-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 16:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) heightened its attack against the Gandhi family over allegations of corruption. BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia emphasized that those guilty of corruption and land usurpation, under the honest governance of PM Narendra Modi, will be brought to justice.

The Enforcement Directorate has charged Congress figures Sonia and Rahul Gandhi and others in the National Herald case with laundering Rs 988 crore. Concurrently, Robert Vadra, related to Rahul Gandhi, continued facing inquiries over a 2008 Haryana land deal.

Bhatia reiterated the government's resolve to eradicate corruption, highlighting the BJP's zero-tolerance policy. He dismissed allegations of vendetta politics by the Congress and reinforced the image of investigative agencies as unbiased enforcers under Modi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

