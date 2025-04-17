High Court Notice to Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Over Poll Petition: Legal Battle Begins

The Bombay High Court's Nagpur bench has taken significant legal action by issuing a notice to Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis. This move stems from a poll petition initiated by Congress candidate Prafulla Vinodrao Gudadhe, challenging Fadnavis' 2024 election victory from the Nagpur South West assembly seat.

The petition, filed after Gudadhe suffered a substantial defeat of 39,710 votes, accuses Fadnavis of corrupt practices and procedural mishandlings during the election. It calls for the election result to be declared null and void. Justice Pravin Patil issued the notice, mandating a court appearance for Fadnavis' legal representative on May 8.

This legal scrutiny extends beyond just Fadnavis as similar notices were also served to other BJP members, MLA Mohan Mate and Kirtikumar Bhangdia, pertaining to separate election petitions. The case could have substantial political implications for the ruling party in Maharashtra.

