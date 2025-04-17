Left Menu

India and China to Resume Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Amid Renewed Diplomatic Ties

India and China are preparing to resume the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and flight services as part of their efforts to mend relations. The pilgrimage had been suspended since 2020. Both countries have agreed to reboot direct flights and continue diplomatic talks to stabilize their ties.

Updated: 17-04-2025 18:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

In a significant diplomatic development, India announced plans to resume the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, a revered pilgrimage, alongside efforts to restore flight connections with China. The move follows the disengagement of troops at critical friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed mutual agreement between both nations on reinstating flight services, with technical evaluations currently in progress. This is part of broader discussions aimed at repairing bilateral relations strained since the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes.

The resumption of the Yatra, paused since 2020, marks a step towards enhancing people-to-people ties. Recent months have seen a series of diplomatic engagements to navigate a 'more stable and predictable path' for India-China relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

