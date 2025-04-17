Erik Prince Joins Congo's Quest to Harness Mineral Wealth Amid Conflict

Erik Prince, a prominent backer of former U.S. President Donald Trump, is stepping into the Democratic Republic of Congo's ongoing struggle to capitalize on its substantial mineral resources. According to various sources, Prince is aiding the Congolese government in efforts to boost tax collection and reduce smuggling in a sector plagued by corruption.

The agreement comes amid heightened tensions following an offensive by M23 rebels, who have captured significant territories in eastern Congo. Despite Prince's prior proposal to deploy contractors to conflict zones such as Goma, current plans avoid these areas, focusing instead on stabilizing copper-producing regions like Katanga.

With a history of involvement in Africa's resource industries, Prince's initiative aims to counter the loss of revenue reportedly exploited by foreign interests, including allegations against Rwanda. The effort underscores the complex geopolitics influencing Congo's resource management, as both local and international entities vie for control.

(With inputs from agencies.)