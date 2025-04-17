Left Menu

Erik Prince Joins Congo's Quest to Harness Mineral Wealth Amid Conflict

Erik Prince, a key Trump supporter, has collaborated with the Democratic Republic of Congo to secure and tax its vast mineral reserves, focusing on disrupting smuggling and improving revenue collection. The deal arises amidst the M23 rebel offensive and seeks to increase transparency in Congo's mineral extraction sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 19:58 IST
Erik Prince Joins Congo's Quest to Harness Mineral Wealth Amid Conflict

Erik Prince, a prominent backer of former U.S. President Donald Trump, is stepping into the Democratic Republic of Congo's ongoing struggle to capitalize on its substantial mineral resources. According to various sources, Prince is aiding the Congolese government in efforts to boost tax collection and reduce smuggling in a sector plagued by corruption.

The agreement comes amid heightened tensions following an offensive by M23 rebels, who have captured significant territories in eastern Congo. Despite Prince's prior proposal to deploy contractors to conflict zones such as Goma, current plans avoid these areas, focusing instead on stabilizing copper-producing regions like Katanga.

With a history of involvement in Africa's resource industries, Prince's initiative aims to counter the loss of revenue reportedly exploited by foreign interests, including allegations against Rwanda. The effort underscores the complex geopolitics influencing Congo's resource management, as both local and international entities vie for control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025