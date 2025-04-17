Cybercrime Crackdown: Assam Gang Busted for Rs 1.26 Crore Fraud

In a significant breakthrough, Mumbai police have apprehended five members of a cybercriminal gang hailing from Assam, accused of defrauding a foreign bank of Rs 1.26 crore using forged documents and illicitly accessing customer data with high CIBIL scores.

The crime branch, alongside local Assamese police, executed the arrests in Morigaon district, a locality emerging as a cybercrime hub akin to Jharkhand's notorious Jamtara. The gang had manipulated data to create 55 fraudulent credit cards which were used in online transactions.

Victimized by this sophisticated scam, HSBC Bank filed a complaint leading to a comprehensive investigation. The trail of evidence spanned dubious online transactions and mobile data, eventually guiding the police to the perpetrators. The suspects are being transported to Mumbai for judicial proceedings.

