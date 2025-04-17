Maternal Instincts Lead to Timely Rescue in Delhi's Heart-wrenching Kidnapping Case

A newborn was kidnapped from Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, sparking a swift police operation leading to the child's safe recovery on the same day. The mother, Geeta, overwhelmed by maternal instincts, suspected foul play when her daughter vanished.

The alleged kidnapper, identified as Pooja, reportedly pretended to be pregnant and was seen near the maternity ward. Police investigations, including CCTV footage analysis, led to the baby's recovery in Malviya Nagar.

This harrowing incident has left the family shaken. The couple expressed deep gratitude to the Delhi Police. Pooja is now in custody, and further investigations are ongoing to uncover more details about the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)