Governor Bose's Crucial Visit to Murshidabad: Assessing the Aftermath

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose will visit areas in Malda and Murshidabad that have been affected by recent riots, commencing a two-day tour on Friday. This decision comes in contrast to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's plea to delay the visit to allow for stabilization efforts.

During the visit, Governor Bose intends to engage with victims, particularly women, of the violence to assess the situation firsthand. He also plans to confer with both local district officials and police personnel to gain a comprehensive understanding of the conditions.

Bose's visit is poised to culminate in a detailed report intended for the Centre, highlighting the present state after clashes resulted in casualties and extensive property damage, prompting a heightened security presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)