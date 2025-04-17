Governor Bose's Crucial Visit to Murshidabad: Assessing the Aftermath
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose is visiting riot-affected areas in Malda and Murshidabad to assess the situation, despite Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's request to postpone the trip. Bose plans to meet victims, evaluate the conditions, and report to the Centre, aiming to understand the ground reality himself.
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose will visit areas in Malda and Murshidabad that have been affected by recent riots, commencing a two-day tour on Friday. This decision comes in contrast to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's plea to delay the visit to allow for stabilization efforts.
During the visit, Governor Bose intends to engage with victims, particularly women, of the violence to assess the situation firsthand. He also plans to confer with both local district officials and police personnel to gain a comprehensive understanding of the conditions.
Bose's visit is poised to culminate in a detailed report intended for the Centre, highlighting the present state after clashes resulted in casualties and extensive property damage, prompting a heightened security presence.
