Waqf (Amendment) Act Sparks Controversy: Supreme Court Proposes Changes

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, chairman of the Hurriyat Conference, has expressed serious concerns over the recently approved Waqf (Amendment) Act, alleging that it undermines the Muslim community's interests.

The legislation, sanctioned by President Droupadi Murmu, is facing legal challenges in the Supreme Court, which has questioned its constitutional validity and proposed staying parts of it.

This move by the apex court, particularly regarding the inclusion of non-Muslims in central waqf councils, is seen as a hopeful sign by many in the Muslim community seeking justice and relief.

