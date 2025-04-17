Left Menu

Waqf (Amendment) Act Sparks Controversy: Supreme Court Proposes Changes

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq criticizes the Waqf (Amendment) Act, claiming it opposes Muslim community interests. The Supreme Court may stay certain provisions, questioning the inclusion of non-Muslims in waqf councils. The Act's constitutional validity is challenged in court, offering hope for relief and justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 17-04-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 21:20 IST
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, chairman of the Hurriyat Conference, has expressed serious concerns over the recently approved Waqf (Amendment) Act, alleging that it undermines the Muslim community's interests.

The legislation, sanctioned by President Droupadi Murmu, is facing legal challenges in the Supreme Court, which has questioned its constitutional validity and proposed staying parts of it.

This move by the apex court, particularly regarding the inclusion of non-Muslims in central waqf councils, is seen as a hopeful sign by many in the Muslim community seeking justice and relief.

(With inputs from agencies.)

