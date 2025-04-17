Left Menu

Inclusive Refugee Policies: A Diplomatic Approach for Pakistan

Maulana Fazlur Rahman, chief of JUI-F, emphasizes that expelling Afghan refugees is emotional and suggests integrating them into Pakistan's development. He outlines three categories of refugees that contribute positively and urges diplomatic solutions to the issue to avoid economic and educational disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 17-04-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 21:29 IST
Inclusive Refugee Policies: A Diplomatic Approach for Pakistan
Maulana Fazlur Rahman
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Maulana Fazlur Rahman, a prominent Pakistani cleric and leader of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F), has voiced criticism over the decision to expel Afghan refugees. He argues that the policy is driven by emotion and calls for their integration into Pakistan's development framework.

Speaking at a press conference, Rahman reminded that the refugee issue was first highlighted in 2017. At that time, he had recommended dividing the refugees into categories, suggesting that one group, the graduates, represent a valuable asset for the nation. He also emphasized the significance of Afghan investors, warning that their capital withdrawal could impact Pakistan's economy.

Rahman further expressed concern for refugee students, whose displacement could jeopardize their education. He called for a comprehensive strategy for managing refugees, proposing that negotiation and dialogue should support a diplomatic approach in dealings with Afghanistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025