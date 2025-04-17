Inclusive Refugee Policies: A Diplomatic Approach for Pakistan

Maulana Fazlur Rahman, a prominent Pakistani cleric and leader of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F), has voiced criticism over the decision to expel Afghan refugees. He argues that the policy is driven by emotion and calls for their integration into Pakistan's development framework.

Speaking at a press conference, Rahman reminded that the refugee issue was first highlighted in 2017. At that time, he had recommended dividing the refugees into categories, suggesting that one group, the graduates, represent a valuable asset for the nation. He also emphasized the significance of Afghan investors, warning that their capital withdrawal could impact Pakistan's economy.

Rahman further expressed concern for refugee students, whose displacement could jeopardize their education. He called for a comprehensive strategy for managing refugees, proposing that negotiation and dialogue should support a diplomatic approach in dealings with Afghanistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)