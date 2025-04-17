Kannada Film Star Challenges Gold Smuggling Arrest in Court
Kannada actress Ranya Rao contested her arrest in a gold smuggling case, alleging procedural violations by the DRI. Her advocate argued the search contravened the Customs Act. Doubts over the legality of the operation were raised, and Ranya has been in custody for over 45 days as her bail plea awaits a decision.
- Country:
- India
Kannada film actress Ranya Rao, embroiled in a high-stakes gold smuggling controversy, has brought her case before the Karnataka High Court, claiming procedural lapses by authorities.
Represented by senior advocate Sandesh J Chouta, Ranya challenged the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), arguing their search violated Section 102 of the Customs Act, which guarantees that individuals subject to searches are presented before a magistrate or a gazetted customs officer.
The court also heard about alleged discrepancies in the arrest process, including unclear communication with Ranya's family regarding her detention, as well as procedural discrepancies, casting doubt on the legitimacy of the operation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
