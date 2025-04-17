Left Menu

Energy Ceasefire: A Shift in Russian Strategy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that Russia has shifted its focus from Ukrainian energy targets to civilian infrastructure. Despite an agreed 30-day moratorium on strikes facilitated by the U.S., accusations of violations persist. Russia continues to launch a significant number of missiles and drones against Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed on Thursday that while Russia has curtailed its attacks on Ukraine's energy sectors, it has redirected its offensive towards civilian infrastructure.

In anticipation of a U.S.-brokered 30-day moratorium on strikes against energy infrastructure, Russia and Ukraine had reached a temporary agreement. However, since then, both sides have accused each other of breaching the accord. Zelenskiy stated at a Kyiv press conference that the volume of Russian missile and drone attacks remains unchanged.

Zelenskiy pointed out that although there is a decrease in energy-targeted strikes, the redirection of aggression towards civilian structures represents a deliberate strategic change. Russia's full-scale invasion, initiated in February 2022, currently encompasses nearly 20% of Ukrainian territory.

