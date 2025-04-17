Venomous Deception: Love Triangle Ends in Murder

In the rural district of Uttar Pradesh, a murder case has emerged involving a convoluted cover-up by using a venomous snake. Police have detailed how Ravita and her lover Amardeep allegedly killed her husband, Amit Kashyap, resorting to disguising his death as a snakebite. The revelation arose on Thursday.

According to a police statement, the autopsy results disclosed strangulation as the cause of death, exposing the plan. Kashyap was discovered dead with a snake beneath him, initially leading to assumptions of a snakebite. Officers from the Behsuma police department initiated a deeper investigation following the autopsy.

The suspects, who have been arrested, confessed to acquiring a snake from a charmer. Herpetologist Shresatha Pachori remarked on the rarity of such a deceptive ploy at a crime scene, noting that snakes typically strike only when provoked. Legal action against Ravita and Amardeep is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)