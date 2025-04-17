Campus Crisis: Florida State University on High Alert After Shooting Incident

A shooting Thursday on Florida State University's campus resulted in numerous casualties sent to a nearby medical facility, according to a spokesperson from Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare, Sarah Cannon.

First responders from various law enforcement agencies, including FBI officials, rushed to the scene after the university released an active shooter alert near the student union. Students were evacuated from the area, many visibly distressed.

Authorities instructed students and faculty to take shelter and avoid windows and doors while awaiting further instructions.

(With inputs from agencies.)