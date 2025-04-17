Campus Crisis: Florida State University on High Alert After Shooting Incident
A shooting at Florida State University led to an unknown number of people being taken to a nearby hospital. The university issued an active shooter alert, prompting students to evacuate the campus. Law enforcement, including the FBI, is on the scene, and an investigation is underway.
A shooting Thursday on Florida State University's campus resulted in numerous casualties sent to a nearby medical facility, according to a spokesperson from Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare, Sarah Cannon.
First responders from various law enforcement agencies, including FBI officials, rushed to the scene after the university released an active shooter alert near the student union. Students were evacuated from the area, many visibly distressed.
Authorities instructed students and faculty to take shelter and avoid windows and doors while awaiting further instructions.
