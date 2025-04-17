Left Menu

Campus Crisis: Florida State University on High Alert After Shooting Incident

A shooting at Florida State University led to an unknown number of people being taken to a nearby hospital. The university issued an active shooter alert, prompting students to evacuate the campus. Law enforcement, including the FBI, is on the scene, and an investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tallahassee | Updated: 17-04-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 22:57 IST
Campus Crisis: Florida State University on High Alert After Shooting Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A shooting Thursday on Florida State University's campus resulted in numerous casualties sent to a nearby medical facility, according to a spokesperson from Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare, Sarah Cannon.

First responders from various law enforcement agencies, including FBI officials, rushed to the scene after the university released an active shooter alert near the student union. Students were evacuated from the area, many visibly distressed.

Authorities instructed students and faculty to take shelter and avoid windows and doors while awaiting further instructions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025