Stock Market Loss Leads to Tragic Incident in Mumbai
A man named Manoj Chandrakant Bhosle suffered an injury after allegedly shooting himself in suburban Bhandup, Mumbai. Distressed over his financial losses in the stock market, the incident occurred as he was returning home with his family. He is receiving treatment, and investigations are ongoing.
- Country:
- India
A 38-year-old man faced severe distress after substantial losses in the stock market spurred a troubling incident in Mumbai's Bhandup suburb on Thursday. The individual, identified as Manoj Chandrakant Bhosle, reportedly shot himself on a staircase outside his Subhash Nagar flat.
The incident unfolded around 4.30 pm as Bhosle was returning home with his family. Bhosle, who allegedly lost money in recent stock market fluctuations, abruptly stopped and used a pistol to injure himself near the neck.
Following the shooting, Bhosle was swiftly transported to a private hospital, where he is receiving medical treatment. Police are conducting an ongoing investigation to uncover more details surrounding the incident, according to local authorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kavin, Aadithya, Aakansha shine bright in shooting at the Khelo India Para Games 2025
Arsenal's Injury Woes: Gabriel Magalhaes Sidelined for Season
Injury Woes: Arsenal's Gabriel Undergoes Hamstring Surgery
Federica Brignone's Olympic Dreams Dashed by Tragic Injury
Federica Brignone's Olympic Dreams on Hold After Devastating Injury