Stock Market Loss Leads to Tragic Incident in Mumbai

A 38-year-old man faced severe distress after substantial losses in the stock market spurred a troubling incident in Mumbai's Bhandup suburb on Thursday. The individual, identified as Manoj Chandrakant Bhosle, reportedly shot himself on a staircase outside his Subhash Nagar flat.

The incident unfolded around 4.30 pm as Bhosle was returning home with his family. Bhosle, who allegedly lost money in recent stock market fluctuations, abruptly stopped and used a pistol to injure himself near the neck.

Following the shooting, Bhosle was swiftly transported to a private hospital, where he is receiving medical treatment. Police are conducting an ongoing investigation to uncover more details surrounding the incident, according to local authorities.

