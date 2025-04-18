Left Menu

Calcutta High Court Intervenes in Murshidabad Violence Crisis

The Calcutta High Court has appointed a three-member committee to oversee the identification and rehabilitation of individuals displaced by violence during protests in Murshidabad. The committee will include officials from the NHRC, WBHRC, and SLSA to ensure the well-being of the affected. The state's law and order are being closely monitored.

  • Country:
  • India

The Calcutta High Court has taken decisive action in response to the violence in Murshidabad following protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Act. A three-member committee has been established to assess and aid displaced individuals. The court insists on strict adherence to the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces in the region.

Chaired by justices Soumen Sen and Raja Basu Chowdhury, the division bench mandates collaboration between significant human rights bodies to safeguard and compensate the affected communities. An interim order ensures continued security measures, while the committee is tasked with compiling data on damages and facilitating FIR registrations.

With numerous arrests and blocked social media accounts to curb misinformation, the state government's role remains pivotal. As central and state forces maintain order, authorities work towards rehabilitating displaced families. The hearing, featuring pleas from prominent figures, continues with a focus on restoring peace and stability in Murshidabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

