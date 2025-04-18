Left Menu

Kerala Arrests Shed Light on Thane Robbery

Five individuals have been apprehended in Kerala for their involvement in a robbery in Thane, Maharashtra. Police recovered Rs 7.5 lakh and two iPhones bought with stolen funds. The suspects, identified from various regions of Kerala, are under police custody until April 19.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 18-04-2025 09:32 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 09:32 IST
Kerala Arrests Shed Light on Thane Robbery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have made a significant breakthrough in the Thane robbery case with the arrest of five individuals from Kerala. The robbery, involving Rs 30 lakh, occurred near Thane railway station on February 21.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Amarsingh Jadhav, the suspects accosted an employee of a Mumbai-based firm at a parking lot, seizing a bag containing the substantial sum of money. The victim promptly reported the crime to authorities.

After analyzing leads and scrutinizing CCTV footage, police successfully identified and apprehended the suspects, recovering Rs 7.5 lakh and two iPhones acquired with the stolen cash. The accused, hailing from various parts of Kerala, are now in custody pending further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

 Global
2
Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

 United States
3
High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

 United States
4
Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025