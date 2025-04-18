Kerala Arrests Shed Light on Thane Robbery

Authorities have made a significant breakthrough in the Thane robbery case with the arrest of five individuals from Kerala. The robbery, involving Rs 30 lakh, occurred near Thane railway station on February 21.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Amarsingh Jadhav, the suspects accosted an employee of a Mumbai-based firm at a parking lot, seizing a bag containing the substantial sum of money. The victim promptly reported the crime to authorities.

After analyzing leads and scrutinizing CCTV footage, police successfully identified and apprehended the suspects, recovering Rs 7.5 lakh and two iPhones acquired with the stolen cash. The accused, hailing from various parts of Kerala, are now in custody pending further investigation.

