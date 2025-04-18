Left Menu

High-Stakes Meeting in Paris: Israeli and U.S. Diplomats Discuss Nuclear Talks

Israeli officials Ron Dermer and David Barnea are in Paris for crucial discussions with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff about upcoming nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran. The meeting highlights the importance of strategic alliances and intelligence sharing before entering high-stakes international talks.

Updated: 18-04-2025 12:51 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 12:51 IST
In a crucial move for international diplomacy, Israel's Minister of Strategic Affairs, Ron Dermer, together with Mossad head David Barnea, have traveled to Paris. Their mission is to confer with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff, a pivotal step before nuclear negotiations between the United States and Iran commence.

According to an Axios report by journalist Barak Ravid, who cited three credible Israeli sources, the meeting underscores the strategic importance of intelligence and alliance-building in the region.

The discussions aim to unify diplomatic strategies and bolster collective efforts in anticipation of the high-stakes talks, potentially impacting regional stability and international nuclear policy.

