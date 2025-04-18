Left Menu

Supreme Court Intervenes in Demolition of Hazrat Saatpeer Sayed Baba Dargah

The Supreme Court temporarily halted the demolition of Hazrat Saatpeer Sayed Baba dargah in Nashik, demanding a report from the Bombay High Court on why the shrine's plea wasn't listed. The demolition, by Nashik Municipal Corporation, occurred just before a scheduled court hearing, raising legal and ethical concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 13:46 IST
Supreme Court Intervenes in Demolition of Hazrat Saatpeer Sayed Baba Dargah
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has issued an interim stay on the demolition notice served by Nashik's civic body, concerning the Hazrat Saatpeer Sayed Baba dargah. This directive came amid claims that the Nashik Municipal Corporation dismantled the dargah mere hours before the scheduled court hearing.

According to sources, the contentious demolition at Kathe Galli in Nashik took place during the night of April 15-16. The court proceedings in the apex court were subsequently held on the afternoon of April 16. Justices P S Narasimha and Joymala Bagchi highlighted the urgency, noting that the high court had not yet listed the plea filed on April 7.

Senior advocate Navin Pahwa, representing the dargah, emphasized the importance of the case, as the religious structure faced immediate threats of demolition. Consequently, the Supreme Court ordered an inquiry into the delay and asked the Bombay High Court's registrar general for a swift report on the petition's listing status.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

 Global
2
Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

 United States
3
High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

 United States
4
Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025