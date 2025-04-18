Supreme Court to Hear Plea Against Termination of Telangana Law Officers

The Supreme Court is poised to hear a significant plea concerning the termination of law officers in Telangana as a result of the recent political shift. The case involves a challenge to the removal of these officers by the newly elected Congress-led government, after taking over from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) administration.

The law officers were appointed by the previous government to represent it in various legal forums. They contest the June 2024 order discontinuing their services, arguing that a political transition does not change the constitutional identity of the state government. Despite earlier legal setbacks in which the Telangana High Court upheld their termination, the officers have taken their appeal to the Supreme Court.

The core issue at hand is whether political changes authorize such dismissals. The high court previously ruled that these appointments were at the government's discretion and contractual, not traditional employment relationships, thus legally terminable with notice. The Supreme Court's decision on this plea could set a precedent for how incoming administrations handle political appointees.

