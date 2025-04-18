Supreme Court Reinstates Conviction in Mess Hall Shooting: A Justice Overturned

In a significant legal reinstatement, the Supreme Court has overturned a prior acquittal and upheld the conviction of an army man accused of firing at his colleagues over subpar mess food.

The soldier had reportedly used his service AK-47 in anger, knowing the potential for serious injury or death. Justices Pankaj Mithal and S V N Bhatti criticized the Himachal Pradesh High Court for overlooking crucial evidence that suggested a clear intent to harm.

While acknowledging the unique circumstances and the timeframe of the incident in 2010, the Supreme Court revised the soldier's sentence to time served, highlighting the pursuit of justice in disciplinary forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)