Supreme Court Reinstates Conviction in Mess Hall Shooting: A Justice Overturned

The Supreme Court reinstated a conviction for an army man who fired at his colleagues using a service weapon, driven by dissatisfaction with mess food. The court criticized a prior High Court acquittal, emphasizing the intent to cause harm and imposing a revised sentence of time served.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 15:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal reinstatement, the Supreme Court has overturned a prior acquittal and upheld the conviction of an army man accused of firing at his colleagues over subpar mess food.

The soldier had reportedly used his service AK-47 in anger, knowing the potential for serious injury or death. Justices Pankaj Mithal and S V N Bhatti criticized the Himachal Pradesh High Court for overlooking crucial evidence that suggested a clear intent to harm.

While acknowledging the unique circumstances and the timeframe of the incident in 2010, the Supreme Court revised the soldier's sentence to time served, highlighting the pursuit of justice in disciplinary forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

