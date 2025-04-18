Left Menu

Sacrilege Incident Shocks Hoshiarpur: Community Outraged

A serious sacrilege incident was reported in Nurpur Jattan, Hoshiarpur. Pages from the revered Guru Granth Sahib were found torn, prompting police investigations. The shocking act has hurt Sikh religious sentiments, with community leaders demanding swift justice and punishment for those responsible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 18-04-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 16:01 IST
A sacrilege incident reported in Nurpur Jattan village, Hoshiarpur, has shocked the local community. Authorities discovered 15 torn pages of the holy Guru Granth Sahib within the Gurdwara premises.

Police have launched a detailed investigation, with teams scrutinizing CCTV footage to identify the perpetrators. A formal complaint has been filed, and efforts are ongoing to ensure swift justice.

Former MLA and SAD leader Surinder Singh Bhulewal Rathan condemned the act, emphasizing its deep impact on the Sikh community's religious sentiments. He called for the immediate arrest and stringent punishment of those involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

