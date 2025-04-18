Sacrilege Incident Shocks Hoshiarpur: Community Outraged

A sacrilege incident reported in Nurpur Jattan village, Hoshiarpur, has shocked the local community. Authorities discovered 15 torn pages of the holy Guru Granth Sahib within the Gurdwara premises.

Police have launched a detailed investigation, with teams scrutinizing CCTV footage to identify the perpetrators. A formal complaint has been filed, and efforts are ongoing to ensure swift justice.

Former MLA and SAD leader Surinder Singh Bhulewal Rathan condemned the act, emphasizing its deep impact on the Sikh community's religious sentiments. He called for the immediate arrest and stringent punishment of those involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)