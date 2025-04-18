Left Menu

Congress Unveils Reformative Agenda for Assam Panchayat Polls

The Congress party has released its manifesto for the Assam panchayat elections, pledging decentralization of power and non-interference in village-level bodies. Scheduled over two phases in May, the elections will occur in 27 out of 34 districts. The manifesto emphasizes practical socio-economic assurances and targets improvement for rural beneficiaries.

The Congress party on Friday unveiled its manifesto for the upcoming Assam panchayat elections, emphasizing genuine decentralization of power to panchayats and a promise of no political interference in village-level governance. The party aims to complete unfinished projects and broaden ongoing panchayat schemes.

Panchayat elections will occur in two phases on May 2 and May 7 in 27 out of Assam's 34 districts. Autonomous council polls under the Sixth Schedule will replace panchayat polls in the remaining seven districts. Vote counting is scheduled for May 11.

APCC president Bhupen Kumar Borah highlighted the manifesto's focus on realistic socio-economic assurances, arguing for a power decentralization policy. Meanwhile, former APCC chief Ripun Bora noted the missing implementation of key rural welfare schemes by the BJP government, citing political interference as a significant hurdle. Congress pledges zero political interference and aims to enhance specific rural schemes.

