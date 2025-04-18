Tragedy in Goa: Toddler Falls Prey to Stray Dog Attack
An 18-month-old girl named Anabiya Shaikh was tragically attacked and killed by a pack of stray dogs in North Goa. The incident has highlighted the stray dog issue in Ponda town, prompting authorities to enhance control measures, including a sterilization agreement with an NGO.
In a heart-wrenching tragedy, an 18-month-old toddler, Anabiya Shaikh, was fatally attacked by a pack of stray dogs while playing outside her uncle's residence in North Goa. The incident occurred in the Durgabhat ward of Ponda town on Friday morning, police revealed.
Despite being rushed to a nearby government-run hospital, medical professionals declared the child deceased upon arrival. The attack has reignited concerns over the growing stray dog menace in the area.
Addressing reporters, Anand Naik, chairperson of the Ponda Municipal Council, expressed the council's commitment to tackle the issue. In collaboration with the NGO People for Animals, efforts include a sterilization program and a proposal to build a shelter for stray dogs, Naik stated, condemning the tragic incident.
