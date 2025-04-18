Left Menu

US & Japan Near Tariff Agreement Amid Global Trade Concerns

George Glass, the new US ambassador to Japan, expresses optimism about resolving ongoing tariff negotiations between the two nations. His arrival coincides with recent talks and a temporary tariff reprieve. Both countries aim to reach a bilateral agreement that addresses US trade deficits and Japan's investment concerns amid growing regional security challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 18-04-2025 17:39 IST
  • Japan

The newly appointed US ambassador to Japan, George Glass, landed in Tokyo on Friday, optimistic about the prospects of a bilateral tariff agreement with Japan. His appointment comes at a critical time as both nations are locked in negotiations over President Trump's controversial tariff measures that have affected global trade.

Glass's arrival followed initial negotiations in Washington, where Japanese officials met with top US economic advisers to hasten a resolution. Trump's administration, eager to finalize trade deals, imposed a temporary pause on tariffs for Japan, but certain levies on automobiles and metals remain, prompting Japan to express economic concerns. The prospective treaty aims to curb these impacts while addressing US demands.

In addition to trade talks, Trump is urging Japan to increase its defense expenditure and contribute more to hosting US troops, addressing security issues involving regional players like China and North Korea. Glass emphasized the necessity for fortified military collaboration, reflecting on his commitment to advancing US-Japan relations amid the broader geopolitical landscape.

