Delhi High Court's Directive Reinforces Urgent Abortion Guidelines for Minor Survivors

The Delhi High Court has mandated swift action on abortion requests from sexual assault survivors. It criticized non-compliance by local hospitals and stipulated new guidelines for quick legal aid. The court emphasized preparing medical assessments without delays, especially for minors from vulnerable communities facing pregnancy beyond the legal limit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 18:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a recent verdict, the Delhi High Court expressed its dissatisfaction with hospitals in the capital for failing to adhere to its directive of forming panels for swift examination of sexual assault survivors seeking abortions.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma highlighted the lack of effective action despite previous court orders, especially concerning a case of a 15-year-old victim whose pregnancy exceeded the legally permissible term.

The court has now established new guidelines to ensure immediate medical and legal support for minor rape survivors, emphasizing the prompt handling of abortion requests without unnecessary delays.

(With inputs from agencies.)

