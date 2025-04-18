Delhi High Court's Directive Reinforces Urgent Abortion Guidelines for Minor Survivors

In a recent verdict, the Delhi High Court expressed its dissatisfaction with hospitals in the capital for failing to adhere to its directive of forming panels for swift examination of sexual assault survivors seeking abortions.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma highlighted the lack of effective action despite previous court orders, especially concerning a case of a 15-year-old victim whose pregnancy exceeded the legally permissible term.

The court has now established new guidelines to ensure immediate medical and legal support for minor rape survivors, emphasizing the prompt handling of abortion requests without unnecessary delays.

(With inputs from agencies.)