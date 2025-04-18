Left Menu

Supreme Court Criticizes Dubai Court's Travel Ban on Minor in Matrimonial Dispute

The Supreme Court strongly criticized a travel ban imposed by a Dubai court on a minor involved in a matrimonial dispute, calling it a human rights violation. The father's petition for visitation rights was accepted, with the court emphasizing the welfare of the child.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 18:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has taken a firm stance against a Dubai court's order restricting a minor's travel amidst a matrimonial dispute, labeling the action as both 'atrocious' and a 'violation of human rights'.

A bench composed of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh responded to a habeas corpus petition from the child's father, a Ghanaian citizen residing in Dubai, focusing particularly on his visitation rights. Notice was issued to address these rights, set to be reviewed by April 28, 2025.

The order initially restricted the child's travel, likened by the court to 'house arrest', sparked debate over jurisdiction and the appropriate application of Shariah law, as both parents, being Christians, were not bound by it. The court stressed that a child's welfare should remain the focal point of such disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

