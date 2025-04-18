Delhi Police Cracks Down on Illegal E-Cigarette Trade Targeting Youth

In a significant operation, the Delhi Police Crime Branch apprehended Gurucharan, 33, for allegedly managing an illegal e-cigarette trade focused on Gen-Z and first-time smokers. The arrest occurred following the recovery of 78 banned Chinese-made e-cigarettes during a late-night operation in north Delhi's Shalimar Bagh area.

Gurucharan, who operates a pan shop in Ashok Vihar, lured young customers by marketing e-cigarettes as a status symbol. The seized items, valued at Rs 1.56 lakh, highlight the popularity of such products among urban youth, despite their prohibition under Indian law.

A case has been filed at the Crime Branch Police Station under sections 4 and 7 of The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, 2019. Police continue to investigate the supply chain, aiming to dismantle the distribution network of these banned products.

(With inputs from agencies.)