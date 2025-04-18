High Court Slams IPS Officer for Investigation Misconduct in Datia Murder Case

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has taken stringent action against a senior IPS officer, Mayank Awasthi, for infringing on fundamental rights related to fair investigation. The officer was found guilty of withholding crucial information in a 2017 murder case in Datia district.

Justice G S Ahluwalia of the Gwalior bench imposed a hefty fine of Rs 5 lakh on Awasthi, who was formerly the Superintendent of Police in Datia. The officer was accused of deliberately misleading the trial court by concealing key evidence, causing obstruction in the judicial process.

The court ordered an inquiry to assess Awasthi's conduct and questioned his suitability in the police force. Directions were given to obtain call detail records and mobile location information critical to the case, with a stern warning issued regarding non-compliance.

